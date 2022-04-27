Twitter, AirBnB, Reddit, and over 350 companies come out in support of national paid leave

The Build Back Better Act remains stalled in Congress, which means some of its most important provisions that would help Americans in their everyday lives remain up in the air. One of these provisions includes a national family and medical leave federal program granting Americans guarantees that they would be able to take paid time off from work if they or a family member became sick or have a new child.

But despite the political gridlock over the Build Back Better Act, today over 350 companies have come out in support of national paid family and medical leave. The companies are some of the biggest names in America, including AirBnB, Twitter, Reddit, Pinterest, Spotify, Chobani, DoorDash, Dove Men+Care, Keen, theSkimm, Levi’s Patagonia, Etsy, Salesforce, and Room & Board (you can see a full list of the companies here).

These companies have joined PL+US (Paid Leave for the United States), a national campaign that is fighting for the passage of national paid leave for every worker in the country. PL+US and the supporting companies say they believe paid leave is fundamental to addressing gender, class, and racial issues and should apply to all workers equally, no matter what kind of job they hold.

Announcing the overwhelming business support for a national paid leave program, Orli Cotel, senior adviser to PL+US, said, “This reaffirmation of support for national paid family and medical leave from hundreds of businesses, large and small, from across the country, makes it plain that the business community is committed to the fight for paid leave for the long haul. Businesses and their leaders intimately understand how paid leave will strengthen their companies, working families, and our national economy. The businesses making this declaration today are making it clear that they’re committed to helping deliver paid leave for all working people in our country.”