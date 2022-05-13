advertisement
  • 10:00 am
  • visa

The elements of trust: Building relationships through reliable performance

Visa’s Chief Product Officer explains that trust is better earned than asserted, by delivering a safe and fantastic user experience, day in and day out.

By VISA

The great digital transformation is changing the way we do business, largely powered by innovations around frictionless payments. These new advancements, however, also introduce new risks. Visa’s Chief Product Officer, Jack Forestell, unpacks the importance of time and performance in gaining the trust of users and partners, with a focus on creating experiences that are consistently transparent, reliable and secure.

