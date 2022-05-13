advertisement
Transformation for all: How the future of money will empower consumers, creators and businesses to thrive

Visa’s Chief Product Officer explains how innovations in embedded finance and embedded commerce are transforming our experience with money.

By VISA

While the pandemic accelerated adoption of frictionless payments, the great digital transformation is just getting started. Visa’s Chief Product Officer, Jack Forestell, maps the trajectory of this transformation and explores its impact across all levels of business, from the start-up trying to fund their business, to the creator trying to monetize their content, to the consumer trying to make an everyday payment.

