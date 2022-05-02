Is it contentious to not have consensus? 

There’s an ongoing drive to be the most competitive on the block when it comes to leadership. For decades, or even longer, competition has echoed in the boardroom. Compete! Innovate! Grow! Stand out from the noise!

Oh, and do it faster than everyone else. Hey, even this publication is called Fast Company. There’s a reason for that, isn’t there? Speed matters in hot competition. But the problem with these superlatives is they often devolve into blind obedience and consensus. Change is scary, and so is standing out to challenge the status quo. The mandate to be agile and innovative erodes the hypocritical corporate mantras of “everyone has a voice” and “diversity matters” into nothing more than lip service.

Leading without contention means your company will devolve onto a path of least resistance and stagnation—no matter how much lipstick you put on the pig. Consensus is the antonym of innovation. Forcing consensus does not improve your competitiveness to innovate—or your speed. Consensus weakens your leadership.

Now, if you look it up, “consensus” isn’t the polar opposite of the word “innovation.” There are some doozies that Merriam-Webster does list, though: conflict, disagreement, dissent. And sure, that is true. But when a leader says they are seeking (or implying) consensus on a big topic, they want some of those consensus synonyms in that same big book: agreement, unanimity, meeting of minds. Also, my favorite: acquiescence. My theory is starting to hold weight in the innovation versus consensus fight.

If all you want is someone to toe the company line and be in lockstep, then you shouldn’t try to innovate in the first place. Corporate doublespeak is corporate doublespeak. You are leading a machine full of cogs in a wheel but shouting innovation from your soapbox. Innovation is the practical implementation of new ideas that result in new goods or services. It would be best if you considered how something impacts all intervals. It’s not the time to be narrow-minded.

If you want to win the competition, bring more diverse and distinctive viewpoints into the mix—and listen. Plus, the greater the representation and inclusion, the higher the likelihood of outperformance. IT’S NOT DOUBLE-PLUS-GOOD George Orwell’s 1984 is referenced often for its biting satirical bent, and the double standards Orwell writes about regarding governments in the dystopian world can be found in modern business as well.

Everyone says that a strong culture is vital in the workplace. No argument there. Everyone says that a wide range of opinions is important. Again, a no-brainer. But when consensus comes into the picture, that tends to be thrown out. “Let’s all get in the same direction. Let’s align completely. Everyone has to fall in line. Get on the bus or leave.”

Consensus, in its way, shines a light on corporate hypocrisy, just less deftly than Mr. Orwell did. You will find out if your company values other voices besides the standard ones when innovation is requested. Enough with the shouting. Not only that, but when you are trying to reach a consensus, the loudest voices tend to dominate. It doesn’t even matter what they are saying: volume speaks volumes.

It’s more important to encourage those with great ideas to share them in a safe environment. Instead of your thoughts dominating, it should be more about exchanging ideas. We must stop the shouting to allow voices beyond the majority to ring out and influence our teams. What can you do to promote ideas?

Instead of going on and on (and on some more) about how important consensus is, focus instead on how important great ideas and planning are. Some of the things you should consider: Listen to people more: • Concentrate on what people are saying to understand how it fits your planning.

• Don’t just listen to talk again when it’s your turn. • Make sure you create safe spaces where folks are comfortable giving you their perspectives and recognizing their contributions. Involve people outside your inner circle: Don’t forget about your clients or customers. Whether you’re gathering data on them or forming stronger relationships with them, seek these outside voices.

Welcome greater diversity: Involve people from different backgrounds, identities, and lived experiences. The research is clear on this: Socially diverse groups are more innovative than homogenous ones. Involve people down the hall (or in a Zoom chat you aren’t invited to): Yes, it’s time for the cross-functional buzzword here. Seriously, though, go outside your department and get some of those options, too, even if they aren’t technically familiar with what you do. You’ll find that a true sense of consensus will come if you get a wide range of data points from different sources and then take what you are commonly hearing to form your plans.

And think about it: It’s easier for everyone to “get on board” with a plan or a strategy if they feel like they have a stake in shaping it. Jacob leads ThinkWarwick, a career consulting firm. He has helped 1500+ execs find more fulfilling work.