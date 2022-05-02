Tired of being ghosted? What every recruiter on an online hiring platform should know

“Ghosting” is no longer an experience reserved for those on dating apps. These days, recruiters and HR professionals are feeling the effects of it, too. In the past year, there have been countless instances of companies being ghosted by potential candidates during the hiring process. At the end of last year, a healthcare company with 51 positions open had 17 candidates cancel and 20 who didn’t show up for the interview at all.

While this pattern is understandably frustrating, there may be a reason why it’s happening so often. Before we wag our fingers at the candidates ghosting us, we should take a step back and reflect on how our own hiring processes may be contributing to the issue. But there is good news here: If we are a part of the problem, it also means we have the power to change it. Consider that the problem may be on our side. To start, take a look at what you’re offering future employees. Is it aligned with what they truly want? Now more than ever, candidates are taking a closer look at benefits packages offered by prospective employers. Eighty percent of employees believe employers need to reevaluate their benefits, with adequate health care and a flexible work schedule among their top concerns. A company may be ghosted if a candidate decides the company’s benefits don’t offer enough or they’re not actually interested in them.

Potential employees may ghost a recruiter because they are used to being ignored themselves. They’ll apply for any and every job in hopes of getting a response. When they do get a call for the next steps, they may realize it’s not a job they’re interested in after all, or they don’t actually meet the employer’s requirements. How can we, as employers, increase transparency and communication to avoid such mismatches? Regardless of each candidate’s reasons for ghosting, if we’re not invested in the hiring process, they won’t be either. We have to show potential hires that we care about their needs and are listening to their concerns by offering robust benefits and transparent communication. Here’s how you can find good talent.

We can’t expect all of the right matches to magically appear at our door. To find the best fit, we have to actively look for candidates. A brick-and-mortar business owner I know was recently lamenting how difficult it is to find good talent. When I asked about his recruiting process, he told me he has a sign in his window that says “now hiring” with various phrases like “high pay” and “flexible hours.” However, this approach is entirely passive; it leaves recruiting up to the odds that someone will drive by, see the sign, and come inside to talk to him. With those odds, he probably won’t attract new hires for a very long time. When we post an ad on a job site without further outreach, we are essentially doing the same thing—hoping the perfect candidate will stumble upon our needle in the haystack. At my company, we take an active role in the hiring and recruiting process. When we’re looking to fill a role, we first receive detailed input from the team about the type of person who will succeed in such a position. We then use artificial intelligence to find candidates and bring them back to the team, asking, “Is this the type of person you’re looking for? Is there anything else we should be paying attention to in order to find the perfect candidate?” By the time someone is asked to come in for an interview, it’s likely they’ll show up because we have already put in the work to make sure it’s a good match.

It’s time to rethink our traditional approach to hiring. With new AI and technology tools, combined with a proactive plan and detailed inventory of the candidate we’re looking for, we will likely find more success in the hiring process. They’ve shown up for the interview—now what? Our active engagement with the recruiting process doesn’t end when the candidate shows up for the interview. There are actions we can take to be more involved at this stage, too.

When we interview at my company, a member of our HR team is the first person to greet the candidate. Then, they hand the call over to the interviewers, introducing the candidate to each person on the call before they leave. When the interview is over, that same person from HR comes back to ask the candidate what their impressions were. This way, not only do we get another perspective from HR about the candidates, but we also receive feedback on the hiring process from the candidates themselves. Your interviewing process doesn’t need to look exactly like ours, but it is crucially important to get feedback from the interviewee, whether they end up being offered and/or taking the job or not. This feedback will enable you to adjust your processes and improve the experience for all going forward. Reimagine the hiring process.

To find more success with hiring, we have to think outside the box and go beyond the norms of the past. We cannot sit at our desks waiting for the elusive ideal candidate to arrive. We need to be actively involved in the hiring process from the start. Active involvement will not only help you find better matches, but it will also make employees feel cared about from the first moment they interact with your company. If the candidate is a match, you will bring a happy new hire on board who knows they’re going to be appreciated in their work. If they’re not, you can still use their feedback to improve your next hiring endeavor. A candidate who is the right fit for your company will not ghost you. Let’s put an end to unrequited love. To find success, we have to take ownership of the hiring process, utilizing new technology and robust preparation to find potential hires with whom the feelings are mutual.

Gergo Vari is Founder and CEO of Lensa, a job board built on technology that puts people first.