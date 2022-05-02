How to analyze your next job opportunity for ‘fit’

Have you ever found yourself in a job where you couldn’t express your talents? Or how about a situation where you enjoyed the duties of the position but you weren’t aligned with the values of the organization? When this misalignment occurs, it can lead to stress, anxiety, and burnout. If you find yourself in a mismatched role or organization, it’s best to cut your losses and begin to search for a different opportunity that better aligns with your talents in an environment that allows you to thrive. Sometimes it’s not you, it’s them.

advertisement

advertisement

There are three factors that most significantly impact your overall career satisfaction. Career satisfaction is like a three-legged stool, where the organization is one leg, people is another, and the final leg is your position. Each of us has a “career stool” with those same legs, but the factors that make someone’s career stool balanced vary from person to person. Here’s how to analyze your next job opportunity for an aligned fit. First, start with analyzing your alignment with your current or most recent organization. Consider the company vision, mission, and overall culture. Think about the behaviors that are accepted and supported. Do those all align in a way that motivates your best performance, or is something missing? Using a scale of one to five, where one is low and five is maximum, rank your level of alignment. Feel free to use fractionated numbers if you want to get more precise. Say, for example, your organization is mainly aligned with your personal values and you love the company culture. If your alignment feels above average but a “four” feels too generous, rank it at a “3.5.” Fractional grading allows you to be as precise as you’d like in turning something that’s otherwise emotional and subjective into something analytical and objective.

advertisement

advertisement

Next, think about the people: How aligned are you with your coworkers? First, you have to ask yourself who are the colleagues—whether superior, peer, or junior to you—whom you interact with on a weekly basis. For most of us, this is just a handful of people. It could be that you like your colleagues and not your manager, or vice versa. Accounting for these differences is important. With workplace superiors, there’s often a power dynamic that managers feel they must uphold (whether true to not). Because of this, it may not be possible to build a genuine friendship with a superior, but truthfully, you don’t need to be friends. You do, however, need to respect them. They, in turn, must respect you and give you adequate freedom to express your talents and perform well in your position. With your colleagues, it’s a bit different. Working with peers, there are often opportunities to make deep and lasting friendships beyond respectful professionalism. After all, we spend the majority of our waking hours working; it makes sense that we’d want to have colleagues we love to see on a daily basis. In assessing this “leg” of your career stool, ask yourself: How do my colleagues engage with me? Is collaborating with them rewarding or frustrating? And are you free to be your authentic self while driving toward amazing results?

advertisement

When considering the “people” leg of your career stool, rank your alignment with your manager and colleagues separately, each on a scale of one to five, and then calculate the average. For example, let’s say your boss is a micromanager; you might rank them as a “two.” Your colleagues, however, are fabulous, and you’d rank them collectively at a “4.5.” The score of the “people” leg of your career stool would then average out to 3.25. Once you have the people score, move on to the last leg of your career stool: your actual job. What are your day-to-day activities? List them on a piece of paper and be as detailed as possible. If it’s part of your daily routine, it belongs on the list. Then, pick the five activities that you do most frequently during your workweek. On the same scale of one to five where one represents low alignment or satisfaction and five is maximum satisfaction, score each position activity in terms of which ones satisfy you most. Take a moment of reflection and be honest about any feelings this exercise may evoke. It’s possible that you realize the position you’re in is not expressing your highest and best talents. Conversely, if you love your job duties, this leg of your stool may have a high score. Once you have your top five position duties ranked, average them for a final score.

advertisement

Now, look at all three final scores. What do you think? Which “leg” is the shortest or the least fulfilling? This process should help you identify key issues that may be creating feelings of misalignment and therefore unfulfillment in your overall career satisfaction. If you take all three of your final rankings and average them for one total career stool ranking, what score do you come up with? As a career clarity coach, I guide my clients to only make a job change if their prospective position would rank at a four out of five or higher using the career stool exercise. CEO, Executive Coach, and Master Trainer at Silver Branch Consulting