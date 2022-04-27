The $682 billion home decor industry has a surprising new player: Disney

A modernist X-wing poster . An ivory throw rug covered in Mickey Mouse doodles. Sky-blue wallpaper featuring the same clouds you see on the Toy Story DVD box. Its name? Andy .

These are some of the inaugural products of Disney Home—the new housewares line featuring elements from Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and, of course, Disney’s own rich history of film and animation. Disney sold $3 billion in general merchandise back in 2018, ranging from its mouse-eared hats to a $4,500 Gucci purse. And it’s not new to the home decor space, either. Pottery Barn, for instance, already features an entire Star Wars home collection.

Representatives from Disney tell us that Disney Home—which launches in Europe this week before a global release to come—will be an “expansive” line that will roll many of its licensed products under a single Disney umbrella brand. Sold at retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, and Ruggable, Disney Home is Disney’s strategic attempt to take a larger bite out of the $682 billion home decor industry. (By comparison, the global box office brought in a mere $21 billion last year, still down to about half of its size before the pandemic.) The company’s home goods strategy is similar to its film strategy: to make something for everyone.

“It brings together what fans might expect—such as kids’ bedding—alongside bespoke design pieces and one-off collaborations,” a Disney spokesperson writes. “The product collections consistently evolve to complement every interior style and budget, but are united in their objective of bringing fun, joy, and escapism into people’s homes.”