advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:20 am

How the Twitterverse reacted to Elon Musk buying Twitter

Everyone from billionaires to politicians weighed in on the platform Elon Musk will soon own.

How the Twitterverse reacted to Elon Musk buying Twitter
[Source Photo: rawpixel]
By Michael Grothaus3 minute Read

Yesterday Twitter announced it would allow Elon Musk to buy the company. As can be expected, seemingly everyone had thoughts on the matter and quickly turned to (where else?) Twitter to express them.

advertisement
advertisement

Here is a roundup of some of those tweets reacting to what is sure to be one elf the biggest tech stories of 2022.

How some fellow billionaires weighed in

advertisement

Then there were the concerns

advertisement

advertisement

And the people calling Musk out for past promises

advertisement

The quips

advertisement

The cartoons

And the memes

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life