How the Twitterverse reacted to Elon Musk buying Twitter

Yesterday Twitter announced it would allow Elon Musk to buy the company. As can be expected, seemingly everyone had thoughts on the matter and quickly turned to (where else?) Twitter to express them.
Here is a roundup of some of those tweets reacting to what is sure to be one elf the biggest tech stories of 2022.
How some fellow billionaires weighed in
Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square? https://t.co/jTiEnabP6T
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 25, 2022
In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.
— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022
Very surprised. @elonmusk is on the clock. Will be fun to see what he does.
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 25, 2022
WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/M7mIOr1hLm
— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) April 25, 2022
Then there were the concerns
Taking a moment to think about how utterly crazy it is that in 2022 a company with a significant dataset of private and public communications, that has municipalities, companies and governments on the platform, can switch ownership with pretty much zero scrutiny
— emily bell (@emilybell) April 25, 2022
Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it?
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 25, 2022
Mr. Musk: Do not allow 45 to return to the platform. Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech, misinformation or disinformation. Protecting our democracy is of utmost importance.
Mr. Musk: Lives are at risk, and so is American democracy.#Twitter #ElonMusk
— Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) April 25, 2022
So why is Elon Musk buying Twitter? It has nothing to do with freedom of speech, though he likes to say it is.
— OM (@om) April 25, 2022
This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2022
We should be worried about any powerful central actor, whether it's a government or any wealthy individual — even if it's an ACLU member — having so much control over the boundaries of our political speech online.
— ACLU (@ACLU) April 25, 2022
And the people calling Musk out for past promises
Reader, he bought this website for $44 billion instead. pic.twitter.com/4kFkymO6lu
— Working Families Party ???? (@WorkingFamilies) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk told the United Nations he would give them $6 billion to end world hunger if they showed him a detailed plan of how they would use the money. They called his bluff and gave him their plan— and then they never got the money. Now he’s buying Twitter for $45 billion.
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 25, 2022
The quips
elon musk spending $43 billion to stop getting bullied on twitter when he could’ve simply been less annoying is insane
— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) April 25, 2022
"You can find me on Instagram if Elon Musk buys Twitter" is the new "I'm moving to Canada if Donald Trump becomes President."
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 25, 2022
The cartoons
My latest cartoon. #twittersold #ElonMusk #ElonMuskBuyTwitter pic.twitter.com/YEaT4wXbue
— Randy Bish (@Bishtoons) April 25, 2022
Editorial cartoon by Michael de Adder, Washington Post, April 14, 2022.
Elon Musk has now acquired Twitter. I will be leaving Twitter asap if Donald Trump is allowed back on the platform. Anyone else with me?#ElonMuskBuyTwitter #KeepTrumpOffTwitter pic.twitter.com/epJ5jWbIFc
— Sharry Wilson (@SharryWilson) April 25, 2022
And the memes
Donald Trump And Other Suspended Accounts Coming Back After Elon Musk’s #TwitterTakeover : pic.twitter.com/Ylz1ReQG8n
— AlyAlDin Eid (@TheCareerOfEid) April 26, 2022
What happened: Elon Musk Buys Twitter
How it feels: pic.twitter.com/po4fXjvDkx
— Eric Champnella (@champnella) April 25, 2022
Twitter's logo after Elon Musk buys it gona change from : #twittersold pic.twitter.com/4bVJ4gJvsl
— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) April 26, 2022
When Elon Musk Buys Twitter lol ????#Twitter #ElonMusk #ElonMuskBuysTwitter #poisonpill pic.twitter.com/23URg82iPT
— Kishan Jp (@KishanJp5) April 26, 2022
Elon Musk buys Twitter, Trump return soon..? #ElonMuskBuyTwitter pic.twitter.com/PyWdrtoqV5
— Hemank (@Hemank_fpl) April 26, 2022