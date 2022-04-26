How the Twitterverse reacted to Elon Musk buying Twitter

Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it?

Mr. Musk: Do not allow 45 to return to the platform. Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech, misinformation or disinformation. Protecting our democracy is of utmost importance.

Mr. Musk: Lives are at risk, and so is American democracy.#Twitter #ElonMusk

— Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) April 25, 2022