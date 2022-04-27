Women have a new digital option for improving pelvic health

Remote physical therapy provider Hinge Health announced Wednesday a new program focused on improving access to pelvic physical therapy for women, designed by a team of women.

The women’s pelvic health program is meant to help address common pelvic floor disorders such as pelvic organ prolapse and incontinence.

One in four women have a pelvic floor disorder and experience urinary incontinence at some point. Karen Stander, VP of physical therapy at Hinge Health, says the company began developing the pelvic health program when she was expecting her second child. The pelvic health offering is designed to improve access to care that isn’t always readily accessible.

“I advocated to ask for a pelvic health referral for my OBGYN after I had my daughter, and it still took me months to find someone, and I live in the San Francisco area,” Stander says, adding that Hinge Health’s offering can be used by people regardless of geography nationwide and in U.S. territories.