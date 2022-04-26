Heinz has a new crunchy dipping sauce that went from viral TikTok trend to actual burgers

Over the past few years, food giant Heinz has mined the grassroots of condiment fandom to develop new products for the masses. In 2018, it conducted an online poll to ask American consumers if they’d like a premixed version of mayonnaise and ketchup. After the answer was resoundingly in favor, Heinz Mayochup sauce was born. Since then, the brand has added Kranch, Honeyracha, and Buffaranch sauces to grocery store shelves.

Now Heinz is introducing an entirely new product, Dip & Crunch—this one based on the trend of dipping burgers into various sauce-and-chip combinations popularized among TikTok users. It’s a two-in-one package, with one side for sauce, the other for potato chip crumbs for dipping. The chip crumbs (which Heinz calls “crunchers”) add a new tasty texture to your burger. The combo also comes in a spicy option.

Burger dipping is, of course, nothing new, but it’s perhaps never been formalized like this before. The company tested the concept earlier this year in select West Coast Jack in the Box locations, and has now moved to take it national and into your homes just in time for barbecue season. For Kraft Heinz North America’s chief growth officer, Sanjiv Gajiwala, it represents a major step forward in the brand’s progression to innovate in a way that not only reacts to culture but also anticipates it.

“We spent a lot of time listening,” Gajiwala says. “For us to hear that debate online, then bring it to life, is an example of how we’re listening differently, how consumer taste is evolving, and how that listening is helping us react . . . [to be] ready for when people are ready to experience these things.”