Consumers are voting with their wallets—here’s what they want

Customers increasingly want to do business with companies that have a strong commitment to environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) goals. To win their business and loyalty, companies need to not only focus on these areas, but be transparent about how they’re doing so. In a recent discussion, Vlad Rozanovich, Lenovo’s North American President, shared how the company is working to achieve science-based ESG metrics by 2025.
