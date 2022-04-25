This stunning church pays tribute to the victims of the Armenian genocide

In the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas, a new church has just risen from some very ancient and distant roots. Saint Sarkis Armenian Church, which was consecrated on Saturday, is a nearly exact recreation of a stone church outside of the Armenian capital of Yerevan that dates back more than 14 centuries.

Designed by New York-based architect David Hotson, Saint Sarkis is a light-filled modern take on the ancient church form, with gray concrete, zinc, and a porcelain façade standing in for the massive stone blocks used by the original church’s builders. Coves on the perimeter of the octagonal building create entry points for the indirect natural light that floods the white interior of the church’s sanctuary, and its dome uses the same scale and proportion of its historical precedent. “It’s a memory of the original building, through which light reaches the congregation,” Hotson says. The most notable element of the design is a digitally printed porcelain façade that references a more recent, and more devastating, part of Armenian history.

Saint Sarkis is an attempt to honor the history of the world’s first Christian nation and its unique plight. Nestled between ancient Persia, the former Ottoman Empire, and the former Soviet Union, Armenia has endured external incursions and aggressions for centuries, the most significant being the genocide in the early 1900s that killed an estimated 1.5 million people. Saint Sarkis uses ancient architecture to preserve this history, and pay tribute to the lives lost in that genocide.

The church on which Saint Sarkis is modeled, Saint Hripsime, was built in the seventh century and is still standing today. “It’s an archetype of Armenian ecclesiastical architecture that has endured earthquakes and invasions and every imaginable crisis. So, it’s a symbol of the endurance and tenacity and continuity of the Armenian people,” says Hotson, who previously had an office in Yerevan. “It was built in 618. The cornerstone of [Saint Sarkis] was laid exactly 1,400 years later in a vastly different place.”