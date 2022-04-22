Animated map of EV charging stations shows huge dead zones around the country

Electric vehicles are clearly the future, but their mass adoption is somewhat hindered by infrastructure rollout—namely, the charging stations that drivers need to keep them powered, especially on long cross-country trips.

But data compiled from geographic information systems firm Esri shows that some areas of the United States are doing better than others when it comes to charging stations. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, Ersi has made an interactive map that shows the charging stations along major U.S. interstate routes that are over 1,000 miles long.

You can zoom around the map and click on a charging station to see details about it, including its hours and when it was installed. But one of the most striking things about the interactive map is just how barren some states are when it comes to finding places to charge up.

Ersi compiled a list of the states with the most and fewest charging stations, and the differences are striking. Here are the top five states based on the number of charging stations: