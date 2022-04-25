The Smithsonian and Meta are teaming up to let you experience the moon in VR

A new partnership between Meta and the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building on the National Mall will let visitors don a Meta Quest 2 VR headset and experience the 1969 Apollo 11 mission that sent Neil Armstrong and co. to the moon. Participants will first be placed in the Eagle spacecraft, and will then be able to walk on the moon’s surface.

“You can literally walk around and look and see the lunar buggy next to you and look down and see the rocks and look at the horizon,” says Rachel Goslins, director of the Arts and Industries Building. “It has literally never been possible, unless you were an astronaut, to experience the moon this way.”

The “Moonwalk” exhibit, which opens May 4, comes as museums around the world are exploring ways to use virtual reality technology to tell stories and engage with visitors, and as the Smithsonian promotes the recently revamped Arts and Industries Building with a renewed focus on exploring the future. While VR technology may be new, Goslins emphasizes the building and the Smithsonian have long played a role in introducing people to science and technology of both Earth and space. “The museum is like the original immersive experience,” she says.