10 years of box office results prove movies with authentic representation perform better

That’s the takeaway from a new report published by UCLA’s Center for Scholars and Storytellers (CSS), which finds that meaningfully representing marginalized communities secures higher box office performance and more positive acclaim for films.

In collaboration with CAA Foundation’s Full Story Initiative (FSI) and 9 affinity-based partner organizations, researchers sifted through the top 1,000 films of the past 10 years, identifying 101 movies with storylines relevant to marginalized communities. These 101 films were then rated on a scale of 1 (poor) to 5 (excellent), based on the extent to which the film avoided harmful stereotypes, increased the complexity of understanding of a group, and reflected genuine aspects of a group’s experience.

The 2017 romantic comedy The Big Sick, for example, was rated a 5 by Define American, a partner organization that reviewed movies that represented immigrant stories. Meanwhile, Jess Ju of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment praised Justin Lin, director of the 2011 action movie Fast Five, for focusing on a “wonderfully diverse and multicultural cast.”