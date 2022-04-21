advertisement
Omicron BA.2: CDC tracker and map shows where the latest variant offshoot is spreading

The CDC says BA.2.12.1, an offshoot of omicron, now makes up an estimated 19% of all COVID-19 cases in America. It’s especially prominent in NYC.

[Source Images: Getty]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

There’s another new subvariant of omicron rapidly spreading across America, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Known as BA.2.12.1, the new strain is a sublineage of the BA.2 subvariant. Here’s what to know about BA.2.12.1 as its spread continues.

  • What is BA.2.12.1? It’s a sublineage of the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19. These subvariants are offshoots of omicron, which the CDC lists as a Variant of Concern (VOC)
  • What is a Variant of Concern? It’s a variant that has been found by scientists to be more worrisome than typical variants. The CDC defines a VOC like this: “A variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (for example, increased hospitalizations or deaths), a significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”
  • Is BA.2.12.1 more transmissible? NBC News reports the sublineage is 23% to 27% more transmissible than the previous one.
  • Does BA.2.12.1 cause more serious disease? The good news is, no, it doesn’t appear to right now.
  • How widespread is BA.2.12.1? According to the CDC’s data, as of April 16, 2022, BA.2.12.1 accounts for an estimated 19% of total cases in the United States. (Note, these percentages are based on the agency’s Nowcast tool and are subject to change with future estimates.)

While BA.2.12.1 currently accounts for 19% of new cases in America, different regions of the country have seen the sublineage take hold more rapidly. Here’s how BA.2.12.1’s spread stacks up across the country.

  • New York/New Jersey area: BA.2.12.1 makes up over 52% of cases
  • Upper Northeast: includes states such as Massachusetts and Maine. BA.2.12.1 makes up over 20% of cases
  • West coast: includes California, Washington, and Oregon. BA.2.12.1 makes up over 8% of cases.
  • South East: includes states such as North and South Carolina. BA.2.12.1 makes up over 23% of cases.
  • South Central: includes states such as Texas and New Mexico. BA.2.12.1 makes up just 1.6% of cases.
  • South: includes states such as Florida and Alabama. BA.2.12.1 makes up over 19% of cases.
[Source Images: CDC]
About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

