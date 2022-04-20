Elon Musk still has his own company to run. Here’s what to expect from Tesla earnings

Excitement over Elon Musk’s attempted hostile takeover of Twitter has lately buried the fact that he still has his own companies. Not least of them Tesla, which is the engine that drove Musk to become the world’s richest man, and supplied much of the $43 billion with which he offered to buy Twitter.

The electric car company will release its quarterly earnings after the stock market’s closing bell on Wednesday. And Wall Street is expecting a strong report, after Tesla revealed it delivered an all-time record number of vehicles in the first quarter—up nearly 70% year-over-year—despite supply-chain challenges and factory shutdowns. Those sales comprise the vast majority of Tesla’s revenue, which analysts are predicting to be $17.7 billion—up over 70% from last year.

The outlook may be bullish, but the earnings call won’t necessarily be a victory lap for Tesla. Here are some of the big questions it may need to answer:

What’s happening in China?

Tesla’s Giga Shanghai factory suspended work on March 28, due to strict COVID-19 containment measures amid a rise in the country’s cases. The idling came at the end of the first quarter, and is likely to make a bigger dent in the company’s second-quarter results, as the Shanghai factory is its largest by output and could see a reduction of about 90,000 vehicles over these weeks, according to Credit Suisse estimates. Tesla previously said it’s targeting 50% growth in production by next year, but some are wondering if that’s still possible given recent setbacks.