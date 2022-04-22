Digital transformation is complex: it requires trust, resilience, and innovation

Our “customers” are twofold: We serve guests from all walks of life, with 22 brands spanning economy to luxury. Equally important is our relationship with our franchisees, and our inclusive and team-oriented mindset extends to them—whether they’re single-unit operators just starting out or experienced hotel owners with extensive portfolios.



While we’ve always understood that prioritizing talent, teams, and culture is critical to our success, we never knew just how well that dedication would serve us until the COVID-19 pandemic upended our industry.



On March 13, 2020, we closed our corporate offices. Like many others, we naively believed we would all be back in two weeks. Instead, as the lockdowns dragged on, we underwent a profound digital transformation and found ourselves navigating a sea of continuous change.



What didn’t change was our people-first mindset, which helped us pivot under pressure and remain steadfast during a time of uncertainty.



Here are three ways that our core focus on teams and culture has prepared us for any further changes ahead.

1. Future-proof through trust

Long before COVID-19, we had built a bank of trust with key stakeholders by living our core values of integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring, and fun. Nurturing talent, both at the corporate and franchise levels, instilled confidence in our team members that we cared about their success. At a time when so much was uncertain, an act as simple as sending out gift baskets let our people know that we appreciated their efforts. The strength of our relationships allowed us to draw on this trust bank in the pandemic’s early days when no one could make heads or tails of what was happening.



Amazingly, going digital has allowed us to replenish that trust bank as we learned to communicate in new ways. The digital environment has given us a more holistic picture of our team members, beyond just who they are at work, which has further humanized us all. We inevitably saw where and how our team members lived, what pets they had, who their children and spouses were, and so on. Rather than discourage these moments, and the blurring of lines between work and home, we embraced them. This, in turn, reinforced our culture and made our team members feel connected. Our people and their work both thrived as a result.



We “meet” for drinks via videoconference occasionally on Friday nights to maintain that social connection, and we’re able to socialize as if we’re around the water cooler, bringing the core value of fun into the digital arena.



2. Resilience through alignment



Forty-four percent of senior marketers say that the role of the board of directors is to support organizations as a digital transformation leader, and marketers play a crucial role in representing the needs of customers in the boardroom. At Wyndham, that means breaking down silos to focus the entire leadership team on the needs of our customers, including our franchisees. Digital readiness may be built with strategy, structure, and skills, but it must be grounded in people to have any hope of enduring.



With the understanding that our business model rests on the shoulders of our franchisees, we, along with our CEO Geoff Ballotti, spent the early days of the pandemic on the phone with our owners to understand their needs. We knew they would need some financial relief as travel slowed, but, as time passed, the conversations shifted from “What do you need to survive?” to “What do you need to thrive?” These conversations have helped us update our road map and accelerate initiatives, such as our new mobile app and new touchless payment solutions for corporate customers.



Throughout the pandemic, the only travel we had done was to visit and interact with our franchisees, and that speaks volumes about our alignment on key priorities.

