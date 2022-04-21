Empowering yourself with the right attitude

We are all travelers in this beautiful, crazy world. We’re on a journey to discover ourselves and fulfill our lifelong dreams. It is a journey that has many obstacles and barriers along the way—so instead of complaining, we need to buckle up and prepare ourselves for a bumpy ride. Only then can we have the mindset to see the journey we are on as ultimately rewarding.

advertisement

advertisement

But we often fail to understand the impact of positivity in life and how many opportunities we miss because of our attitude. Fear of failure, pain, and rejection are all a part of life and the journey, but with the right attitude, you can overcome any obstacle and barrier that gets in the way. And let’s be honest—in addition to the right attitude opening up possibilities for you, no one wants to be around chronic negativity. Whether it’s reeking of entitlement or constant complaining, people don’t like people with bad attitudes. It takes work to have a positive outlook on life, but it’s worth it. Here are a few strategies I find work to keep me from being a drain on myself and others.

advertisement

WAKE UP AND TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE Many times, we often struggle to walk our own paths. We have clouded minds, and the self-doubt we have inside prevents us from discovering who we really are. How many times have you missed an opportunity because you didn’t recognize it or weren’t in the right headspace to even consider it? Self-awareness is key to so much of life. It’s difficult to love what you do or be positive about where you’re at in life if you have no idea what you want to do or where you want to go. You have to do the work—the inner work on figuring out what drives, motivates, inspires, and excites you. So, how do you do this? It’s actually not as hard as it seems. Start asking yourself questions like: What do you enjoy doing?

What are you good at?

What skills do you have?

What are your favorite activities, hobbies, and interests?

What are your core values?

Where do you feel your best?

What brings you joy? When you do this, you’ll notice your attitude may lift because you’re getting back into the driver’s seat. The fog lifts. You’re taking back control. You can see more clearly the dots that connect who you are today to who you’re going to become.

advertisement

It’s not just that you’ll feel better—I think you will—but once you have an idea of what makes you tick, you tend to do those things more often. You might make more time to improve yourself. You start to see the challenges that come your way as opportunities. But you have to do the work first. DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE PEOPLE AROUND YOU This may sound obvious, but too often we’re so focused on what’s happening around us that we don’t take inventory of the people who influence us and our lives. Who you choose to surround yourself with—from colleagues and friends, to family and loved ones—has a direct impact on your thoughts, feelings, and actions. If you don’t love how you’re feeling, or how you’re showing up in life, it might be time to take a closer look at the company you keep. No matter how you go about it, it’s important to remember that it’s up to you to choose your own circle of friends and supporters.

advertisement

BE GRATEFUL FOR THE GOOD THINGS IN YOUR LIFE Gratitude works. It’s just that simple. When you focus on the good things you have, instead of the negative, your attitude can change. And while I know it can be hard to pause when you’re in the middle of a tough time or challenge, looking for the silver lining has been proven time and time again to increase productivity, revenue, employee engagement, and quality scores—and that’s just professionally speaking. Focusing on the positives—no matter how small or insignificant they may seem in the moment—should not only help you stay hopeful during difficult times, but also increase your resilience. Here are a few tips to get started with practicing gratitude: • Say thank you more often. Thanking people for even small things can make them feel appreciated and valued. It can also make you feel good, both mentally and emotionally.

advertisement

• Be mindful of your thoughts. When you catch yourself thinking negatively, try to replace those thoughts with grateful ones. It might take some practice, but eventually, it should become second nature. • Spread the love. The more gratitude you spread, the happier you can be. Try thanking people randomly or writing thank-you notes to the people who have had a positive impact on your life. Gratitude is a powerful emotion that can change your life for the better. By practicing gratitude regularly, you can improve your mood, outlook, and overall well-being. So what are you waiting for? Get your gratitude on!

advertisement

Happiness is a byproduct of your attitude. Move forward in life by controlling your narrative and your attitude, not by letting situations push you around. And while these tips can help you move toward having a more positive attitude, it’s important to remember that it takes time and effort. Be patient with yourself and keep working at it. Soon enough, you should start to see a difference in the way you view the world. Brig Sorber is an inspiring author, sought-after speaker, and founding member of Two Men and a Truck.