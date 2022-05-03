These projects show how North American companies are working to make the world a better place

The North America category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors the best world-changing idea overall in North America. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, the company making electric off-road vehicles that could help decarbonize power sports.
Finalists
Acre, Modern Mill
Air Eau de Parfum, Air Company
Diamonds made from air, Aether Diamonds
ESG & Sustainability Cloud, OneTrust
Forust, Desktop Metal
Gradient Comfort, Gradient Comfort
Mini GUSS, GUSS Automation
Myopia-Preventing Glasses, Betterlab
NEAT, Sudoc
Plant Grown Dairy Proteins, Nobell Foods
Recycled Asphalt Roofing Shingles, GAF
Regenerative Food System Program, Daily Harvest, American Farmland Trust, and California Certified Organic Farmers
Sustainability Facts Label, Nisolo
Nexii breakthrough green building for Starbucks—Vancouver, Nexii Building Solutions
Honorable Mentions
80 Acres Farms, 80 Acres Farms
10,000 Small Business Voices, Goldman Sachs
AI-Enabled Plant Vision Technology, AeroFarms and Nokia Bell Labs
All Wheels Up, All Wheels Up
The Automated Makeline, Hyphen
Autonomous Medical Coding, Nym Health
Beacon+, Varuna
The Better Bagel, BetterBrand
Beyond the Bag Initiative, Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners
Bospar Messes With Texas, Bospar
Bridge Built by Citi, Citigroup
Decentralized Clinical Trials, Curebase
Digiphy, Digiphy
Downtown Brooklyn Public Realm Action Plan, WXY Architecture and Urban Design
Encantos Global Creator Platform, Encantos
The Epic Mentor Guide, Être
FirstDraft, VIQ Solutions
Flyways AI Platform, Airspace Intelligence
Fresh Operating System, Afresh
Galleri, Grail
Gener8tor Skills Accelerator, Gener8tor
Glynt, Glynt.ai
Goodbuy, Goodbuy
Google.org Fellowship: COVID-19 Response, Google.org
Grand Boulevards, HDR | Calthorpe Associates
Grow Well Ecosystem, Vertical Harvest Farms
HFCUniverse, HFC
Homecraft.TV, MeMe Worldwide
Humans of 2030+, ATB Ventures
HydroGreen Vertical Pastures, CubicFarm Systems
Immi Ramen, Immi
Integrated ESG Reporting, Workiva
The Lighthouse, Zea Biosciences
Longevity Vision Fund, LVF
Mind the Gap: The Next Workplace Environment, The SLAM Collaborative
Molecular Recycling, Eastman
NanoNet Platform, CarboNet
Neura Health, Neura Health
Nowincluded, Acclinate
nZero, nZero
OpenWeb, OpenWeb
Ossa, Ossa
Pandemic response, Art for Change
Pipeline, Pipeline
Prosperi-Key, Prosperity Digital Marketplace
Renegade Plastics Corporation, Renegade Plastics Corporation
Seafloor Mapping & Data Platform, Bedrock Ocean Exploration
Sparrow Therapy System, Spark Biomedical and Velentium
Student Transportation Platform, Zūm
Supercircle, Thousand Fell
SustainChain, U.S. Coalition on Sustainability
Swifty 3, Near Space Labs
Tough Turban, Pfaff Harley-Davidson
Upskilling and reskilling caregivers, Nabanita De Foundation
VSTOne, VirtuSense Technologies
Yabbey, Yabbey