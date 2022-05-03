advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

7 world-changing ideas from companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa category.

7 world-changing ideas from companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors the best world-changing idea overall in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, how PepsiCo used a Lay’s potato chip plant to help heat neighboring homes.

advertisement

Finalists

Twig, the Bank of Things, Twig
Powered by People, Powered by People
Salla 2032, Africa

Honorable Mentions

Anyone, Anyone
OS for Wine, Terraview
Shwii by Nissan, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
VanMoof V, VanMoof

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life