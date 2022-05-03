advertisement
11 world-changing ideas from Asia-Pacific companies

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Asia-Pacific category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The Asia-Pacific category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors the best world-changing idea overall in the Asia-Pacific region. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, technology that helps blind and low-vision tennis fans follow matches. 

Finalists

Bodyright, Bodyright.me
FutureFeed, FutureFeed
Infinite Recycling, Samsara
Nourish Ingredients, Nourish Ingredients
Tindle, Next Gen Foods

Honorable Mentions

Alami, Alami
The Foodbank Project, The Salvation Army—New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa Territory
Gorilla Mobile, Gorilla Mobile
Plastic Credit Exchange, PCX Solutions
Tridge, Tridge
Vera, Music Health

