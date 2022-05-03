advertisement
42 companies that are changing workplaces for the better

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the workplace category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The workplace category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors projects that improve our lives in the office, increase employees’ rights, or make work safer, smarter, or more meaningful. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, the mutual-aid fund that helped tech employees while they organized their workplaces.

Finalists

Carrot at Home, Carrot Fertility
Commute Hub, RideAmigos
Employee Engagement Initiatives, IBM
Inclusively, Inclusively
IS (Intrinsically Safe) Communicator smart hardhat, Guardhat
Kinside Child Care Marketplace, Kinside
Marshall Plan for Moms, Marshall Plan for Moms
Meta Tools for Work, Meta
Real-Time Engagement Platform, Agora
Safe at Work Policy, Safe at Work Policy
Vault Platform, Vault Platform
Workforce Management Platform, Legion Technologies

Honorable Mentions

Abound, Carrier
AI-Powered Talent Development Platform, GrowthSpace
Arthur Professional Edition, Arthur Technologies
Bospar Messes With Texas, Bospar
CarbonOff, Carbon Off
Career Education Paths, InStride
Career Hub, 15Five
Conscious Culture, Bolt
EcoStruxure Workplace Advisor, Schneider Electric
Employee-Controlled Compensation Program, Expensify
Gener8tor Skills Accelerator, Gener8tor
iAuditor “Issues” feature, SafetyCulture
Indeed Hiring Platform, Indeed
Insurights, Healthee
Joshin, Joshin
Let’s Meet @ the Nth Floor, Accenture and Microsoft
LXCP, Data Society
Kin — Healthy Returns for New Parents, Medela
MicroVideos, The Diversity Movement
Mind the Gap: The Next Workplace Environment, The SLAM Collaborative
MonitorQA, MonitorQA
myWork Shield Portal 2.0, Work Shield
People and Planet 5 Survey, Gallup
Remote for Good, Remote
Rollover Platform, Capitalize
Twist, Doist
Unconscious Bias Detector, Relativity
Unplugged Initiative, HubSpot
Zavikon, Zavikon
ZenBusiness, ZenBusiness

