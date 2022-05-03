advertisement
14 projects improving water around the world, whether in our oceans or what we drink

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the water category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The water category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors projects designed to increase access to clean water, fight drought, protect oceans, or otherwise help solve water-related issues. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, the report that exposed the dangerous contamination of America’s drinking water.

Finalists

Beacon+, Varuna
Ocean Strainer, MAS Holdings
OH-Wake Magazine, Lonely Whale, HP Inc. and 52HZ
PepsiCo and N-Drip Collaboration, PepsiCo and N-Drip
Phytorestore, Phytorestore Brazil and Superunion Brazil
ReefCloud, Accenture and Australian Institute of Marine Science

Honorable Mentions

City Greenery Dining System, Re-a.d and Allison Newsome
Epic Cleantec, Epic Cleantec
Friendship Cabins, Friendship Products
Irrigation optimization, Ceres Imaging
NanoNetPlatform, CarboNet
PFAS elimination, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Remote Water Sensor, Charity: Water
Well Beyond App, Well Aware

