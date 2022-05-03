advertisement
10 examples of urban design that make our cities more equitable, resilient, and enticing

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the urban design category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The urban design category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors landscapes, urban designs, and policies that make cities and living in them cleaner, more efficient, more beautiful, and more equitable for their citizens. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, a smarter urban design concept for a town decimated by wildfires.

Finalists

Blokable at Phoenix Rising, Blokable
Downtown Brooklyn Public Realm Action Plan, WXY Architecture and Urban Design
Grand Boulevards, HDR | Calthorpe Associates
NYC2100, HOK
Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Vine City, HDR

Honorable Mentions

Asphalt Art Initiative, Bloomberg Philanthropies
Electric Last Mile at Scale, URB-E
Shift Retail Lab, VCU da Vinci Center for Innovation
Simulate for Housing, Balancing Act
Strategic Frameworks for Five Afghan Cities, Sasaki and Afghanistan Ministry of Urban Development and Land

