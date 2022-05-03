28 transportation innovations that could change the ways we get around

The transportation category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors projects that get you places, whether on two wheels or four, in new, interesting, and fuel-efficient ways. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, Ford’s electric pickup truck, which can power a home for 10 days.
Finalists
Autonomous Gate-to-Gate Flight Technology, Xwing
Boost Charger, FreeWire
Clip.bike, Clip.bike
Farm to Fleet, Cruise
Kalk AP, Cake
Modular Battery Swapping for EVs, Ample
Open EV Charging Platform, EVPassport
RadCity 5 Plus, Rad Power Bikes
S-Bahn, Siemens and Deutsche Bahn
Smartroad Gotland, Electreon
Vector eCool, Carrier
Honorable Mentions
BMW IconicSounds Electric, Mirrored Media
The Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot, AlphaStruxure
Convoy for Brokers, Convoy
C-V2X for Vulnerable Road Users, Spoke and Qualcomm
Florida Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Master Plan, FDOT and HDR
Flyways AI Platform, Airspace Intelligence
Fully Driverless Delivery, Gatik
GoCarma, Carma Technologies
Helix, Xeal
Hydrogen Fuel Cell System, HyPoint
Predictive Traffic Control, Flow Labs
Shared Truckload Solution, Flock Freight
Student Transportation Platform, Zūm
Together for Safer Roads, Together for Safer Roads
Urban Mobility on Demand, Electric Cab North America
VanMoof V, VanMoof
Zipline, Zipline