12 examples of how students are innovating to change the world for the better

The students category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors projects in any category, created by undergraduate or graduate students. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, a system that reminds you to use your groceries before they go bad.
Finalists
Anti-Racist Pop-Ups, Azra Sungu, Julian Walker, Mithila Kedambadi, and Monica Villazon San Martin
Cope, Laura Ford, Cherie Chung, Charlie Bowles, Juliana Sampaio, and Tucker Hemphill
Election Lab, Stuart Criley, Richard Criley, and Williams Criley
Local Board, Regena Reyes
Redesigning Contextually Appropriate Education Materials for Incarcerated Women, Jocelyn Jia, Priyanka Lalwani, Haiping Liao, Anand Nagapurkar, Victoria Marie Williamson, and Callie Zhou
Transparent Solar Solutions, Christian Alverado, Sydney Tran, Daisy Pauc Ramos, Melyssa Zelaya, Ingrid Bravo, Immanuel Montes, Caishanah Hestor, and Giselle Hernandez
Honorable Mentions
Brighter, Aparna Somvanshi, Nandika Gupta, Charleen Firlus, Amanda Kong, and Connor McInerny
Famous Media Group, Michael Lai, Justin Kim, and Yusuf Karim
For People’s. (period), Vic Rodriguez Tang
Google Translate: A Good Sign, Trinity Ross
Microgrid as a Civic Infrastructure, Alpha Wong, Catherine Wieczorek, Kelvin Yu, Mrinali Gokani Rajesh, Mithila Kedambadi, Monica Villazon San Martin, Azra Sungu, Samar Elhouar, Siwei Sun, and Veronica Paz Soldan
The Power of Without, Guadalupe Babio, Maitane Iruretayogena, Luis Alonso Pastor, and Kent Larson