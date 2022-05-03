22 social justice ideas you need to know about

The social justice category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors projects that help advance the cause of civil rights for marginalized people or groups. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, the law that gives prosecutors the power to rectify too-harsh prison sentences.
Finalists
The BirdSeed Foundation, Flock DC
The Bridge Project, The Monarch Foundation
Climate Funders Justice Pledge, Donors of Color Network
The Commitment, VMLY&R
Give Life Back and “Technically Illegal,” Reform Alliance, Little Minx, and Droga5
The Magnolia Mother’s Trust, Springboard to Opportunities
Nourishing Pregnancy, 18 Reasons
Racial Equality Journey Initiatives, PepsiCo
Verified Living Income, Bellwether Coffee, Sustainable Harvest, and Heifer International
Honorable Mentions
Anti-Racist Pop-Ups, Institute of Design
Ask My Attorney Program, Boundless Immigration
Black-Owned Business Resource Center, Hello Alice and NAACP
Bospar Messes With Texas, Bospar
Caldwell Cares, Caldwell Intellectual Property Law
Content for Change, Paramount
Grow Well Ecosystem, Vertical Harvest Farms
Income Movement, Income Movement
Invisible Petitions, TBWA\İstanbul
Midnight Mission, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
The Rainbow Hack, VMLY&R
Watch the Block, Watch the Block
#ZEROFundingGap, She Raises Capital