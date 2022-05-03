12 politics and policy projects challenging the status quo

The politics and policy category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors innovative campaigns or policy initiatives that challenge the status quo for the benefit of the environment, equity, and society. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, the group that let public housing residents decide how the city should fix their apartments .

Finalists

10,000 Small Businesses Voices, Goldman Sachs

American Connection Corps, Land O’Lakes

Bospar Messes With Texas, Bospar

The Bridge Project, The Monarch Foundation

Don’t Choose Extinction, Activista

Pandemica, The One Campaign

The Lost Class, Change the Ref

Honorable mentions

Grand Boulevards, HDR | Calthorpe Associates

Nonprofit support program, Civic Responsibility Project

Pray for Rain, Pray.com

Tech for Good Institute, Grab

Text-Based Voter Help Line, VoteAmerica