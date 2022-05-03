12 politics and policy projects challenging the status quo

The politics and policy category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors innovative campaigns or policy initiatives that challenge the status quo for the benefit of the environment, equity, and society. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, the group that let public housing residents decide how the city should fix their apartments.
Finalists
10,000 Small Businesses Voices, Goldman Sachs
American Connection Corps, Land O’Lakes
Bospar Messes With Texas, Bospar
The Bridge Project, The Monarch Foundation
Don’t Choose Extinction, Activista
Pandemica, The One Campaign
The Lost Class, Change the Ref
Honorable mentions
Grand Boulevards, HDR | Calthorpe Associates
Nonprofit support program, Civic Responsibility Project
Pray for Rain, Pray.com
Tech for Good Institute, Grab
Text-Based Voter Help Line, VoteAmerica