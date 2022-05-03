37 world-changing ways companies have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic response category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors programs, products, policies, and anything else designed to mitigate either the health effects of COVID-19 or the economic effects of lockdowns during the second year of the pandemic. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, how Siemens helped scientists produce COVID-19 vaccines on a massive scale.
Finalists
American Connection Corps, Land O’Lakes
Carbon Health Vaccinate, Carbon Health
COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution, Everbridge
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Eswatini, IsraAID and Monday.com
Healthcare Infrastructure Platform, Color
Re-Ply, BVN
SalivaDirect, Yale School of Public Health
Ultra-Low Temperature Shipper, Softbox
Veterans Coalition for Vaccination, Team Rubicon
Virtual Health Platform, Cue
Honorable Mentions
Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition, Abbott
Basestack, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
BioXp mRNA small-scale synthesis kit, Codex DNA
Clade Variant Adaptive Surveillance technology, PathogenDx
Cleared4, Cleared4
Decentralized Clinical Trials, Curebase
Epiverse, Data.org
Global Access to Clinical Trials, Medable
The Global Cities Fund, Mayors Migration Council
Google.org Fellowship: COVID-19 Response, Google.org
It’s Up to You, The Ad Council
LabGold, Northwell Health
Lift Zone Program, Comcast
Pandemic Recovery Movement, Uber
QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test, Quidel
Rise Above COVID, Klick Health
Roadmap to mitigate implicit racial bias in healthcare, GLG
Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, CareEvolution
Skedulo Scheduling Software, Skedulo
SpoedtestCorona Application for Rapid COVID Testing, Spoedtestcorona
Strivers Initiative, Mastercard
Tech to help states deliver public benefits to gig workers, The Workers Lab
Unreasonable Impact, Unreasonable and Barclays
Vaccination and Testing Manager, Qualtrics
Vaccine access technology, Twilio
Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World, Global Citizen
Zocdoc Vaccine Scheduler, Zocdoc