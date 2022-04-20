Planning for the future of gathering

Despite COVID concerns, the Consumer Technology Association’s annual gathering for innovators, CES, was held in person. Tech giants like T-Mobile, Amazon, and Meta pulled out at the last minute, but that didn’t stop thousands from heading to Las Vegas to learn about breakthrough technologies. Around the same time, the in-person World Economic Forum annual meeting was replaced with a series of virtual presentations. These days, leaders from every industry are making mighty decisions about gathering, with costly and long-lasting impact.

A year and a half ago, amid the fear and pain caused by the COVID health crisis, my team was asked to create a global experience that would offer hope and healing to millions of people—virtually. The result was the 24-hour Call to Unite, a livestream event that helped us reimagine and reorganize around what gathering would look like in the future. Below are five things we learned.

PLAN FOR A PIVOT

When you’re in the business of producing events—large or small—you always expect changes, but COVID has magnified their gravity. When an eleventh-hour health scare pushes an event online, success relies on decisions you made months before. Seasoned organizers have satellite planning teams in place that are working on scenarios B and C, even while plan A is moving ahead full steam.

RETHINK RELATIONSHIPS

Before COVID, event attendees, regardless of industry or geography, reveled in informal networking opportunities. At in-person events, conference spaces are often filled with small tables to encourage people to make new connections. To replicate this practice for a group of high-net-worth individuals, we created a secure, interactive virtual event microsite where they collaborate to help solve social issues. Unique user IDs make VIP participation easy, while a team of skilled facilitators ensures that engagement is high and valuable.