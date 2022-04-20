The magic that got 1,400 people to bet $5 million that this startup can prevent diabetes

Josh Clemente was only 28 years old, but he was extraordinarily tired. He was, by all metrics, healthy. Yet he was convinced he had a terminal illness. Unfortunately, his doctor told him that his blood work revealed only a niggling vitamin D deficiency.

He decided that he wanted to better understand his relationship to sugar. After making his fingers black and blue with finger prick blood tests, a book titled, Wired to Eat, led him to something called a continuous glucose monitor that could give him a real-time feed of his blood-sugar levels. This seemed like a much better option.

But Clemente couldn’t get his doctor to prescribe him one because he wasn’t diabetic, the only population that used these devices. Instead, he had a friend get him one in Australia, where they’re available over the counter.

His first meal while using the device was a fat bowl of brown rice with avocado, green peppers, and lettuce. He was eating vegan at the time and trying to maintain his muscle mass. “I was like, this is gonna be the perfect meal,” he says. And then, something unexpected happened. “My blood sugar hit 200 in like 20 minutes. That was the moment where I was like, holy smokes.”