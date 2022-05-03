These companies have been in business 4 years or less, but they’re still making a world-changing impact

The “on the rise” category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors world-changing projects from companies that have been in business for 4 years or less. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, the startup that is cleaning up the synthetic chemicals in industrial cleaning products.
Finalists
Air Eau de Parfum, Air Company
Beacon+, Varuna
Carbon-Nanotube Paper Composite Capacitive Sensors, Somalytics
Deduce Identity Network, Deduce
Enveda Biosciences, Enveda Biosciences
Freight Procurement Platform featuring Dynamic RFP, Emerge
Hydrogen Fuel Cell System, HyPoint
Made From Stone, Okeanos
The Markup, The Markup
Mission Management Tool, Geosite
The Nanodropper Adaptor, Nanodropper
Obstetric Hemorrhage Virtual Reality Simulation, Health Scholars
Pacific Island Tuna, Pacific Island Tuna
Honorable mentions
ACT S4 system, Alliance Care Technologies
Decentralized Biometrics Cloud Infrastructure, Anonybit
BlockFi Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card, BlockFi
Blueland, Blueland
Carbon Tracking and Reduction Software for Retailers, Vaayu
Complex Populations, Galileo
Cove, Cove
Current Foods, Current Foods
Delta Pro, EcoFlow
Elevated Medial Arch Rebalancing technology, E’MAR Italy
Evvy Vaginal Health Test, Evvy
Flexible Capabilities, Casebook
FloorFound Recommerce, FloorFound
Green Boom, Green Boom
HereToday, HereToday
Immi Ramen, Immi
Infinite Recycling, Samsara
Leonidas, Epirus
Mikuna, Mikuna Foods
Nurture.farm, Nurture Farm
OK Play, OK Company
PayGround Mobile App, PayGround
Play & Earn, Sky Mavis
Project Hamilton, Verdant Robotics
Prosperi-Key, Prosperity Digital Marketplace
Quantum Computing, Quantum Computing
Quantum Software Development Platform, Classiq
Rock the Trades, Stanley Black & Decker
Safe Stays, ReloShare
Smart Asset Financing, Untapped Global
Terradepth, Terradepth
TumorScope Platform, SimBioSys
Waterless Haircare Concentrates, Everist
Yabbey, Yabbey
Your name for Web3, Unstoppable Domains