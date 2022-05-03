advertisement
21 experimental ideas for how to change the world for the better

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the experimental category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The experimental category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors concepts, prototypes, and just-launched ideas that may not yet have clear impact but have the potential to change how we think about an issue. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, a 3D printed patch that delivers potent—and painless—vaccines.

Finalists

Bodyright, Bodyright.me
A Circular Store, Madewell and ThredUp
Grand Boulevards, HDR | Calthorpe Associates
HyperWerx, SparkCognition
Mars Dune Alpha, Icon
Memory Care Experience Station, San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living
Mind the Gap: The Next Workplace Environment, The SLAM Collaborative
Paper Cup, Chobani
Residential Adaptive Reuse of Decommissioned Cruise Ships, CallisonRTKL
Shark-free adjuvants, Amyris
Streaming Pay, Ceridian

Honorable mentions

Heliobots, Parsons School of Design
The Hive Solution, Honeycomb Biotechnologies and PerkinElmer
Metalenz, Metalenz
Preservation Play, R/GA London
Project Clear Constellation, Rubicon
Regenerate Leather Composite Material, The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel
Seattle NFT Museum, Seattle NFT Museum
Sicily’s (R)evolution, Sanpellegrino
SSALT_IN, Base and Power City
Tough Turban, Pfaff Harley-Davidson

