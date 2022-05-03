advertisement
18 established companies making a world-changing impact

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the established excellence (5-14 years in business) category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The established excellence category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors world-changing projects from companies that have been in business between 5 and 14 years. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, the company behind the basic income program that gives no-strings-attached cash to moms living in extreme poverty.

Finalists

8minute Solar Energy, 8minute Solar Energy
Beyond Plastic Initiative, Grove Collaborative
BMW IconicSounds Electric, Mirrored Media
Bospar Messes With Texas, Bospar
ESG & Sustainability Cloud, OneTrust
Everactive Batteryless IoT Systems, Everactive
Incode, Incode
Partnering to Reduce Maternal Mortality in Sierra Leone, Seed Global Health
PredictEV, Volta
Standigm ASK, Standigm

Honorable Mentions

Arc, Arcadia
BindID, Transmit Security
Digital Accessibility, Contentsquare
The Duolingo English Test, Duolingo
Nesta Challenges, Nesta Challenges
Project IRIS, SandTech Solutions
STAT3 degrader, Kymera Therapeutics
Virtual Power Plant Design Leveraging Demand Response, CPower

