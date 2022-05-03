advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

17 ideas for how to improve our world’s energy systems

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the energy category.

17 ideas for how to improve our world’s energy systems
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The energy category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors solar, wind, and other innovations that create clean power (either for personal use or at a large scale) or new systems for better distribution of electricity. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, how the world’s largest roofing company rolled out solar shingles for your home.

advertisement

Finalists

100% Silicon Anode Li-Ion Batteries, Amprius Technologies
All-Solid-State Battery, Solid Power
Arc, Arcadia
Bloom Electrolyzer, Bloom Energy
Enphase Energy System Powered by IQ8, Enphase
Gradient Comfort, Gradient Comfort
Modular Battery Swapping for EVs, Ample
Natural Gas Leak Detection, Aclima
The Rondo Heat Battery, Rondo Energy

Honorable mentions

8minute Solar Energy, 8minute Solar Energy
Allinfra Climate, Allinfra
Gamma eDrive Platform, Tau Motors
Low Light Energy Harvesting Solar Photovoltaic Cells, Ambient Photonics
nZero, nZero
SolarAPP+, Accela and the National Renewable Energy Lab
Technology for Sustainable Operations and Electrification, Turntide
Unmanned Aerial Platform, Kraus Hamdani Aerospace

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life