17 ideas for how to improve our world’s energy systems

The energy category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors solar, wind, and other innovations that create clean power (either for personal use or at a large scale) or new systems for better distribution of electricity. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, how the world’s largest roofing company rolled out solar shingles for your home.
Finalists
100% Silicon Anode Li-Ion Batteries, Amprius Technologies
All-Solid-State Battery, Solid Power
Arc, Arcadia
Bloom Electrolyzer, Bloom Energy
Enphase Energy System Powered by IQ8, Enphase
Gradient Comfort, Gradient Comfort
Modular Battery Swapping for EVs, Ample
Natural Gas Leak Detection, Aclima
The Rondo Heat Battery, Rondo Energy
Honorable mentions
8minute Solar Energy, 8minute Solar Energy
Allinfra Climate, Allinfra
Gamma eDrive Platform, Tau Motors
Low Light Energy Harvesting Solar Photovoltaic Cells, Ambient Photonics
nZero, nZero
SolarAPP+, Accela and the National Renewable Energy Lab
Technology for Sustainable Operations and Electrification, Turntide
Unmanned Aerial Platform, Kraus Hamdani Aerospace