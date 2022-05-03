18 companies with an enduring impact on the world

The enduring impact category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors companies that have achieved incredible impact and have been in business more than 15 years. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, an incredibly tiny IBM chip that could vastly improve the performance of our favorite electronic gadgets.
Finalists
Community Impact Platform, SDG&E and Accenture
Duty of Care, Global Press
Eco-Friendly Funeral Options, Passages International
Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford
Gardens Can Save Us, Denver Urban Gardens
How to Fight Misinformation Online, WikiHow in partnership with United Nations Verified
It’s Up to You, The Ad Council
Kvarøy Arctic Salmon, Kvarøy Arctic
The Lego Learning System, Lego
Philips Pediatric Coaching, Philips
Honorable Mentions
Acuvue Theravision with Ketotifen, Johnson & Johnson Vision
American Connection Corps, Land O’Lakes
Kaplan Career Core, Kaplan
New Models for an Equitable, Skills-Led Economy, IBM
The Kasasa Loan: Project Mainstreet, Kasasa
People and Planet 5 Survey, Gallup
PSI AI Advisor, Benchmark ESG
SRP in Field, SRP Environmental