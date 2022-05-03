19 midsize companies making the world a better place

The midsize business category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors world-changing projects from companies with between 100 and 999 employees. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, a “tree-free” wood alternative that could help save our forests.
Finalists
AI-Enabled Plant Vision Technology, AeroFarms and Nokia Bell Labs
AI-Powered Pulmonary Embolism and Aortic Disease Modules, Viz.ai
Change.org Foundation, Change.org
Employee-Controlled Compensation Program, Expensify
Helius Smart Lidar System, Cepton
iAuditor “Issues” feature, SafetyCulture
ICT upskilling and reskilling, EdventureCo
Mission Evolution, Mission Cloud Services
Rise, The Mom Project
Honorable mentions
AeroChamber2go, Trudell Medical International
Alami, Alami
Ambiq SPOT, Ambiq
Flow Operations, Noodle.ai
Galleri, Grail
Globalization Partners, Globalization Partners
Kvarøy Arctic Salmon, Kvarøy Arctic
My Math Academy, Age of Learning
Omnidian, Omnidian
The Polycultural Angle, Direct Agents