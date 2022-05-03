28 ways companies are helping inspire better education

The education category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors companies or initiatives that help inspire better and more equitable learning. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, a platform that helps college-level educators earn money for their course materials.
Finalists
Award Builder, Kaleidoscope
Brilliance Lab, Winston-Salem State University
Community Wireless Broadband, Insight Enterprises
The Curious Eye, Klick Health
The Duolingo English Test, Duolingo
D’Youville University Health Professions Hub, CannonDesign
The Lego Learning System, Lego
Schools for Equality, VMLY&R
Tracing Our Roots/Routes, National Museum of Bermuda
Your Tomorrow, Waste Management
Honorable mentions
Amira Learning, Amira Learning
ClimateScout, CallisonRTKL
Course Hero Uploader 2.0, Course Hero
Data Academies on Demand, Enki
Data Science for All (DS4A), Correlation One
Digital Upskilling Bootcamps, Levi Strauss & Co.
edIntel System with Data Visualization Dashboard, Engage2learn
Educational Pathways, Banfield Pet Hospital
EE PhoneSmart Licence, Saatchi & Saatchi
Extreme Event Game: Facilitator Certification Program, LabX / National Academy of Sciences & Epicenter Innovation
Financial Aid Assistant Chatbot, Salesforce
Juni Course Expansion, Juni
Lift Zone Program, Comcast NBCUniversal
One School, The One Club for Creativity
Pressto, Pressto
Redesigning Contextually Appropriate Education Materials for Incarcerated Women, Institute of Design (ID) at Illinois Tech
Robin, Robin
Trala: Learn Violin, Trala