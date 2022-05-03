advertisement
17 ways technology is making an impact in the developing world

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the developing-world technology category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The developing-world technology category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors products designed specifically for the developing world, both ones intended for the bottom of the pyramid and those intended to help create leapfrog innovation. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, a swappable rickshaw battery system that saves drivers money—and reduces emissions.

Finalists

Big Sis, Girl Effect
Code of Conscience, AKQA
Create Structure, Better Shelter
Nurture.farm, Nurture.Farm
OptiDx, Coupa and Find
Remote Water Sensor, Charity: Water
Smart Asset Financing, Untapped Global
Waterlight, Wunderman Thompson Colombia
Well Beyond App, Well Aware

Honorable mentions

Agrolly, Agrolly and IBM
Alimento Pronto Enriquecido com Vitaminas, AB InBev
EcoSafi, Better Cooking Company and Enlisted Design
Friendship Cabins, Friendship Products
HOPE InVent, FluidIQ
Kraken, Releaf
VitKash, Jumo
Zro, Starlogik

