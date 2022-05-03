advertisement
13 projects using art and design to address our most pressing issues

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the art and design category.

By Fast Company Staff

The art and design category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors projects using design as the vehicle to shake up conversations around society’s most pressing issues. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, a 3D printer that turns sawdust into beautiful, real wood products.

Finalists

The Abstra Collection, Kohler WasteLab
Art of Influence, Black Artist Collective
Circulate, Ahluwalia and Microsoft
Futurecraft.Footprint, Adidas and Allbirds
Nike Go FlyEase, Nike
Tough Turban, Pfaff Harley-Davidson

Honorable mentions

201 Ellicott, CannonDesign
The Abramović Method, WeTransfer
Anti-Racist Pop-Ups, Institute of Design
The Lost Class, Change the Ref
Seattle NFT Museum, Seattle NFT Museum
Undercurrent, Ada
WWF Global Warming Collection, Oniria/TBWA and Berkeley Earth

