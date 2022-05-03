advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

11 ways companies are innovating the field of architecture

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the architecture category.

11 ways companies are innovating the field of architecture
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The architecture category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors buildings that change the way we live or work, using or creating more sustainable materials or more energy-efficient design, and help make our world more humane. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, an easy-to-assemble emergency shelter for refugees and disaster survivors that can be upgraded into a long-term home with local materials.

advertisement

Finalists

Acre, Modern Mill
Making Sustainable Apartments Mainstream, Juno
One House to Save Many, Suncorp
SPLAM Timber Pavilion, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Urban Sequoia, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Honorable mentions

Caterpillar, Prince Concepts
IntenCity, Schneider Electric
Mars Dune Alpha, Icon
Modular Supportive Housing, Montgomery Sisam Architects
Recycled Asphalt Roofing Shingles, GAF
Thinking Outside the Big Box, DLR Group

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life