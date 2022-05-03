18 apps you should know that are changing the world for the better

The apps category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors projects that live primarily in a mobile format, in any discipline. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, an app that instantly turns your unwanted items into cash.
Finalists
Anyone, Anyone
Empowering gig workers, Moves
iAuditor “Issues” feature, SafetyCulture
MealConnect, Feeding America
Mys Tyler, Mys Tyler
Ntwrk, Ntwrk
Sēkr App, Sēkr
SoLo, SoLo Funds
Truepic Lens, Truepic
Honorable mentions
AI-Enabled Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Module, One Drop and Bayer
Fanbase, Fanbase
GoGreener, Gojek
Natural, Brain Technologies
OK Play, OK Company
Pave Commute, RideAmigos
PolyTalk, DeepMedia
QuickFi, Innovation Finance
ShearShare, ShearShare