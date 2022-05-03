advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

18 apps you should know that are changing the world for the better

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the apps category.

18 apps you should know that are changing the world for the better
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The apps category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors projects that live primarily in a mobile format, in any discipline. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, an app that instantly turns your unwanted items into cash.

advertisement

Finalists

Anyone, Anyone
Empowering gig workers, Moves
iAuditor “Issues” feature, SafetyCulture
MealConnect, Feeding America
Mys Tyler, Mys Tyler
Ntwrk, Ntwrk
Sēkr App, Sēkr
SoLo, SoLo Funds
Truepic Lens, Truepic

Honorable mentions

AI-Enabled Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Module, One Drop and Bayer
Fanbase, Fanbase
GoGreener, Gojek
Natural, Brain Technologies
OK Play, OK Company
Pave Commute, RideAmigos
PolyTalk, DeepMedia
QuickFi, Innovation Finance
ShearShare, ShearShare

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life