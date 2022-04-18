‘Dark’ retail stores are taking over NYC: Here’s an interactive map of every location

You know their logos. You’ve seen their delivery people. But if you try to walk into one of their physical locations, you might not make it through the door.

Ultrafast grocery delivery services, such as Gorillas, Getir, Jokr, and Gopuff, have ballooned in New York City and elsewhere since the start of the pandemic, offering the promise of everyday items delivered to your door in minutes.

But the companies behind these services exist in a regulatory gray area, critics contend, frequently renting out storefronts that are zoned for traditional retail establishments—i.e. the kind you can walk into and buy things off the shelves—and using them as micro-fulfillment centers. These so-called dark stores often vaguely mimic the appearance of a regular store in that they are stocked with grocery items, but shoppers who try to enter are not welcome.

Some local lawmakers, including city council member Gale Brewer—formerly the Manhattan borough president—say these well-funded startups are competing unfairly with locally owned bodegas that have been doing business in the city for decades. In a press release on Monday, Brewer called on city agencies to provide more clarity about what, exactly, these services are, and which rules they are expected to follow.