These companies are using AI and data to empower positive change

The AI and data category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors projects that harness the power of data, machine learning, or artificial intelligence to understand the world and empower change. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, the AI animal-testing alternative that could prevent unnecessary deaths.
Finalists
AI4Leprosy, Novartis Foundation, Microsoft, and Instituto Oswaldo Cruz
Autonomous stores, AiFi and Choice Market
Diversio, Diversio
Flyways AI Platform, Airspace Intelligence
Generate Biomedicines, Generate Biomedicines
Gridsmart, Cubic Transportation Systems
The Markup, The Markup
Open Data Program, Capella Space
Uwazi, Huridocs
Workforce Management Platform, Legion Technologies
Zuri, Blue Sky Analytics
Honorable mentions
Action Audio, AKQA
AI-Enabled Plant Vision Technology, AeroFarms and Nokia Bell Labs
Allinfra Climate, Allinfra
Autonomous Speech Recognition software, Speechmatics
Blueprint, HiredScore
Censia Talent Intelligence, Censia
Child Cancer Genetic Material Mapping, Technical University of Denmark
Cleerly Labs, Cleerly
Color IQ, Sephora
Community Impact Platform, SDG&E and Accenture
Deduce Identity Network, Deduce
Digital Innovation in Food Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research, Digital Green, and the AgStack Foundation
Dynamic VAV Optimization, Siemens Smart Infrastructure
Eightfold AI, Eightfold AI
FarmOS, FarmWise Labs
Flow Operations, Noodle.ai
Future, Futr
Glynt, Glynt.ai
Goodcall Conversational AI, Goodcall
Google.org Fellowship: COVID-19 Response, Google.org
Hair Pattern Search, Pinterest
Herophilus: Harnessing Data and Machine Learning to Unlock Neurotherapeutics Drug Discover, Herophilus
Improving the Accuracy and Fairness of Machine Learning Credit Decisions, TruEra and Demyst
Income Passport, Steady
Knowledge-as-a-Service Platform, Lynk
Photonic (super)computing, Lightmatter
Restor, Google, Restor, Crowther Labs
Manifest Climate Platform, Manifest Climate
Measuring Forests with AI, TerraPulse
Moxie, Embodied
Omnidian, Omnidian
OpenAI Codex, OpenAI
Open-Data Platform for Supply Chains, Crisp
Pave Commute, RideAmigos
Pipeline, Pipeline
Project Guideline, Google, Sama, and Guiding Eyes for the Blind
Project: SugarFree, DNA
PSI AI Advisor, Benchmark ESG
ReefCloud, Accenture and Australian Institute of Marine Science
ResponderID, Genialis
Runover Virtual Sensor, Tactile Mobility
SparkCognition Renewable Suite, SparkCognition
SustainChain, U.S. Coalition on Sustainability
Swifty 3, Near Space Labs
Terradepth, Terradepth
Trainer, Jigsaw
Truveta, Truveta
TumorScope Platform, SimBioSys
UrbanFootprint, UrbanFootprint
Whole Body Digital Twin, Twin Health
Worker-Centric AI, Everguard