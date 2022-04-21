6 ingenious ideas for push notifications that won’t drive you mad

Google’s Seed Studio, which develops concepts for the company’s consumer electronics, has partnered with the U.K. design studio Map Project Office to come up with whimsical alternatives. The six experimental devices you see here are called Little Signals. Resembling playful smart speakers, they use subtle cues—a light tap on the table, a sonorous melody, even a puff of air—to notify users of important information without triggering a frantic startle reflex. “Each concept captures attention, but gently and momentarily,” says Zoe Schladow, design strategist at Google Seed Studio.

The project drew inspiration from Calm Technology, an idea articulated in an influential 1995 essay by Xerox PARC researchers Mark Weiser and John Seely Brown that called for seamlessly integrating technology into users’ lives. Weiser and Brown believed that technology isn’t inherently distracting; it’s simply poorly designed. “There is no less technology involved in a comfortable pair of shoes, in a fine writing pen, or in delivering the New York Times on a Sunday morning than in a home PC,” they wrote. “Why is one often enraging, the others frequently encalming? We believe the difference is in how they engage our attention.”

Little Signals engages its users in unusual, often clever, ways. The Shadow device casts shadows on a surface, shaking, stretching, and rotating to convey different messages. The Air device, meanwhile, turns household objects into custom push notifications as pulses of air rustle your surroundings, like the leaves of a plant. “Objects and devices typically draw attention to themselves, so we wanted to play with the idea of drawing attention to the surroundings instead,” Schladow says. “Getting someone’s attention can take them out of the moment, but with the Air concept, we try to strike a balance and explore the softest ways to signal.”