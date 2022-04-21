Times Square will go dark tonight to prove crypto doesn’t have to be bad for the planet

Cryptocurrency’s impact on the environment—particularly the carbon-guzzling nature of Bitcoin mining—has been a lightning rod as blockchains grow into the mainstream.

Earth Day might be the perfect time to illuminate the issue once again—or, in this case, de-illuminate it. Algorand, a first-of-its-kind carbon-negative blockchain protocol, is doing just that by blacking out New York’s Times Square to conserve power and bring a showdown in energy costs to some competing protocols.

Darkening all the flickering billboards and flashing lights for one hour—from 8 to 9 p.m. ET today—will save roughly 23.4 billion joules of energy. But the same amount of energy that powers the square’s hustle and bustle for 60 minutes would power only 1.5 seconds of Bitcoin network operation, and just six monetary transactions recorded on Bitcoin’s blockchain ledger, according to the Algorand Foundation (the group behind the protocol).

However, it could power 350 million transactions recorded on Algorand’s ledger and two weeks’ worth of network liveliness, the group says.