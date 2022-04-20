advertisement
Money is the key to longevity, but not if you smoke

Wealth is typically associated with living longer, but researchers at Georgetown University have discovered that tobacco use wipes out those gains.

[Source Images: Getty]
By Shalene Gupta1 minute Read

Money is the fountain of immortality, unless you smoke, according to a new study by researchers at Georgetown University.

The study found that wealth, more than other socioeconomic factors such as occupation, education, was correlated with a longer life. The survival rate for people between the ages of 65-85 who had at least $300,000 was 19% higher than for people with no assets. However, after $500,000 the beneficial effects of wealth wore off.

That said, the beneficial effects of wealth only go so far. The difference in survival rate between smokers and nonsmokers far outweighed any difference wealth made. The same study found that the survival rate for nonsmokers was 37% higher than it was for smokers.

“Health care practitioners cannot modify their patient’s wealth, but they should continue to discourage smoking,” the researchers wrote. “Wealth may be associated with longevity, but just don’t smoke.”

The research looked at a cohort of more than 6,300 adults, beginning in 1995, with a mortality followup of about 18 years. It was recently published in the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network Open.

