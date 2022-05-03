advertisement
14 campaigns that show advertising can change the world

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the advertising category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The advertising category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors campaigns designed to draw attention to social issues and inspire people to act or that promote world-changing products or services. See the finalists and honorable mentions below, and read about the winner, a campaign to host the 2032 Summer Olympics in an Arctic city called Salla to raise awareness about the effects of climate change.

Finalists

“Football Is for Everyone,” 72andSunny and the National Football League
Invisible Petitions, TBWA\İstanbul
Lahti Campaign, Sustainable Lahti Foundation
“Long Live the Prince,” Engine
Timelapse in Google Earth, Google

Honorable mentions

BIA: AI Against Harassment, Bradesco
Black-Owned Brands Beauty Campaign and Black Beauty Is Beauty Film, Sephora
Celebrate HerSHE, The Hershey Chocolate Company
Digiphy, Digiphy
Don’t Choose Extinction, Activista
Inspiration4, Known
Malnutrition Labels, Dole Sunshine Company
“Raising Profiles,” FCB Inferno, The Big Issue, and LinkedIn
Rise Above COVID, Klick Health

