Netflix stock is down 43% in 2022. Here’s what to look for in today’s high-stakes earnings

Streaming giant Netflix is set to release its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, and investors will be watching to see whether the company can bounce back from a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings release in January, which showed slowing subscriber growth.

Following the release of its last report, Netflix’s stock price dropped more than 25%. In an increasingly crowded streaming market, investors are likely anxious to see whether the company was able to course-correct during the first quarter. But it comes as little comfort, too, as competitors have been springing up left and right, eating into Netflix’s market share at a time when inflation-weary consumers are becoming more price conscious.

In all, that’s led to Netflix’s share price dropping around 43% since the beginning of the year.